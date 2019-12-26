Glenzerline Cochran was born on August 14,1934 in Headland AL, baptized in Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was a member, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 1:13 pm, in her sleep. She was the youngest of Grady Feggans & Sinnie Porter-Feggans, three daughters. Sisters: Bernice Feggans-Ayers and Pauline Feggans-Curtis, passed before her, as did two of her five sons: Rory & Aldous Cochran. Mrs. Cochran was married to Alter Lee Cochran for 67 years, and is survived by him. Her sons, Craig, Shelton and Cedric; daughters' in law Renee, Sherrie, Sheelah, and Shakila; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, she was loved. https://www.davisfuneralservicesrainbow.com

