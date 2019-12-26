Glenzerline Cochran was born on August 14,1934 in Headland AL, baptized in Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was a member, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 1:13 pm, in her sleep. She was the youngest of Grady Feggans & Sinnie Porter-Feggans, three daughters. Sisters: Bernice Feggans-Ayers and Pauline Feggans-Curtis, passed before her, as did two of her five sons: Rory & Aldous Cochran. Mrs. Cochran was married to Alter Lee Cochran for 67 years, and is survived by him. Her sons, Craig, Shelton and Cedric; daughters' in law Renee, Sherrie, Sheelah, and Shakila; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, she was loved. https://www.davisfuneralservicesrainbow.com
Cochran, Glenzerline
To plant a tree in memory of Glenzerline Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.