WEBBJohnny Frank Cochran, a lifelong resident of Webb, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. He was 88. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019, in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in c/o Shirley Gouge, 201 Kristina Road, Webb, AL 36376. Mr. Cochran was born and reared in Webb, son of the late Arthur Cochran and Costella Moss Cochran. He was engaged in farming for most of his adult life and also drove the school bus for Webb Elementary School. Mr. Cochran was a member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McNeil Cochran, his daughter, Sarah Denise Cochran, a sister, Ruth Cochran Fields, and a brother, A J Cochran. Surviving relatives include two sons, Ricky Cochran (Rose), Webb, and Bruce Cochran (Vickie), Ashford; five grandchildren, Adam Cochran (Nikki), Blake Cochran, Trey Oakley (Kasey), Mary Elizabeth Cochran and Spencer Cochran; five great-grandchildren, Bailee Cochran, Brant Cochran, Sara Brooke Cochran, Griffin Oakley and Groves Oakley. Serving as active pallbearers will be Adam Cochran, Blake Cochran, Spencer Cochran, Brant Cochran, Trey Oakley and James Cobb. HOLMAN-HEADLAND MORTUARY & CREMATIONS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
