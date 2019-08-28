Mrs. Rose Marie Cochran Pirkle of Dothan passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Wilsey officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 P.M. Thursday, one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Pirkle was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Pine Moutain.She was born in Blythevilla, Arkansas. Mrs. Pirkle was raised in Haines City Florida and was married in California. She moved to Dothan in 1991. She was an employee with Southside Walmart for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her mother Catherine Watkins, father J.L. Cochran, brothers Leburn Cochran and Randy Cochran sisters Doris Stapler and Lou Richards. Survivors include her husband Fred A. Pirkle, Sr of Dothan; sons Harold Wayne Pirkle (Rose) of Grinnell, IO; Fred Allen Pirkle, Jr. (Kim) of Higginsville, MO.; Donald Pirkle (Laura) of Dothan; John Pirkle (Emily) of Dothan; sister Barbara Smith (Mike) of Orlando, FL.; brothers Mike Cochran of Haines City, FL.; Ray Cochran of Port Saint Louis, FL.; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
