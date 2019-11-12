Virginia M. (Loden) Cockrell, passed away at her home Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 after an extended illness. God called her home on her 92nd birthday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ozark Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Steve King officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 368 James St., Ozark, AL or to Ministry Meals, c/o Ozark Baptist Church Women's Ministry, 282 S. Union Ave., Ozark, AL 36360. Mrs. Cockrell was the oldest of six children born to Lee Samuel and Evie Lou Loden in Dorsey, Mississippi. She married Dolen Weaver Cockrell on Dec. 21, 1946. They were married 66 years at the time of his death in February 2013. She was a full-time homemaker for many years. After all of her daughters started school, she worked for Rachel Realty for several years, Roses Dept. Store for several years and spent the remainder of her working years at Sony Corporation where she retired In 1989. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James (Buddy) Loden; her sisters, Jane Hughes and Ruby Thomas; and her son-in-law, Jim Royal. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Royal of Eufaula; Marti (Wayne) Massey of Wicksburg; Laura (John) Thornton of Ozark; grandchildren, Kevin (Ellen)Royal of Opelika; Miranda (Neal) Ball of Dothan; Katy Moore of Daleville; Sarah (Alex) Isaac of Ozark and Josh Moore of Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Emma, Patrick and Benjamin Royal all of Opelika; Levi Cantor of Dothan; John-Forrest Pape of Daleville and Everlee Jane Isaac of Ozark. She is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Jenkins and Pat (Bill) James of Memphis, TN. Serving as active pallbearers will be her grandsons, great-grandsons, and sons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Herring, Royce Walker, Bob Elia, George Williams, and Bruce Robinson. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.