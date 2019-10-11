Mrs. Myra S. Cody, 67, of Dothan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. Mrs. Cody was a retired educator at Cottonwood High School in Cottonwood, AL. She is survived by her husband, Alexander Cody and son, Jason Cody of Dothan, AL; grandchildren: Jameeyah and Jaden Cody; mother: Florice Coleman; siblings: Rita and Helen Coleman, Alexander and Herbert Coleman; nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 10:00 until funeral time at 11 am at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1499 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, AL. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

