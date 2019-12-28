Cirino Colacrai, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence. He was 89. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher and Rev. Jason Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-6 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Mr. Colacrai was born on November 28, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. He was married in 1950 to RoseMarie Colacrai, they together had six children. He spent much of his life in Brooklyn before retiring, with his wife, to Las Vegas and then to Alabama to be closer to their children. By trade Mr. Colacrai was a singer/songwriter having created music such as "Nothin Shakin but the Leaves on the Trees" (later recorded by the Beatles) and "That's it I Quit I'm Movin On" (recorded by Sam Cooke and later Adele). He was lead singer in his group "Cirino and the Bowties", who also appeared in movies such as "Alan Freed's Rock, Rock, Rock". He also had appearences in "The Goddess", "West Side Story" and "Love with a Proper Stranger". Mr. Colacrai was artistic, loved to paint with oils, created stained glass pieces, and enjoyed wood working. Mr. Colacrai was preceded in death by his wife, RoseMarie Colacrai, his son-in-law, Rory O'Neill, his sons, Joseph Colacrai, Cirino Colarcrai, Jr., and Daniel Colacrai. Survivors include his three daughters, Lucille O'Neill, Cat (Robert) McKnight, and Jill (Ryan) Sestak; his 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
