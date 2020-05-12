Jaxon James (Jax) Coleson, age 8 of Dothan, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Paul Thompson officiating. The Covid19 social distancing requirements will be followed for both the funeral service and visitation. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Jax loved big, and everyone he met was family and he had the biggest hugs. He is preceded in death by his sister, Charleigh Decker. Survivors include parents Wesley Coleson and Jamie Trawick, along with their spouses, Jaci Coleson and Jared Trawick; brothers and sisters Liam and Royce Decker, Jacey-Kate Trawick, Jonah Trawick, grandparents Caren and Jimmy Coleson, Theresa and Richard Voivedich, along with great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Benevolence Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 901 Montezuma Ave. Dothan, AL 36303.
