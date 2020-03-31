Dorothy Appling Collier passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1934 in the Camp Springs area of Henry County, the daughter of Robert and Blanche Appling. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm in Sunset Memorial Park on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank Brown Bag Program, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Dorothy spent a thirty-year career with the United States Army Civil Service as an Administrative Assistant. While at Fort Benning, Ga she met and married Jack Collier 51 years ago. She loved to travel so she and her husband took an annual trip abroad starting in 1980 until she said she had seen everything she wanted to in and outside of the United States. Survivors include her husband, Jack; her stepson, Gary Collier; her brother, Robert (Bob) Appling; her nieces, Lori Moore, Amanda Rudd; and her nephew, Robert Appling. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
