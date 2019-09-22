David Lamar Collins, a resident of Ashford, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was 65. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 until 2:15 on Tuesday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Wiregrass United Way. Mr. Collins was born March 2, 1954, in Dothan to Clayton Lamar and Katherine Harrelson Collins and lived most of his life in Houston County. He was a graduate of Ashford High School. Mr. Collins was a longtime employee of the Farmers' Co-op in Ashford. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Edna Cole. Survivors include two children, Andrea Collins Dismukes and David Anthony Collins, both of Dothan; a grandson, Andrew David Collins; two brothers, John Ronald Collins (Bettye) and George Towns Collins (Dianne); three sisters, Sheradene Ralph, Lamerle Feitsma (David) and Marie Bolin (Doyce).
