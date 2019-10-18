Mrs. Betty Jean Collins of Fadette, Alabama went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019. She passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded by her husband Walter Collins. Survivors include her children Sherry Herring and Steve Collins; her grandchildren Melissa Herring, Robert Herring, and Cindy Maxwell; her great grandchildren Landon Herring, Nicole Herring, Aubrey Andrews, Tristan Bardwell and Dylan Bardwell. Memorial services will be held at Mt. Calvary Church in Fadette, Alabama on Saturday October 19 at 1:00 P.M. Family will receive visitors from 12:00 -1:00 at the church. The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice and staff for their loving care and Jonathan Moree (caregiver). www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
