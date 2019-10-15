Mrs. Betty Collins, age 88 of Slocomb (Fadette Community), passed away late Sunday night October 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family and under the care of Covenant Hospice. Complete arrangements and survivors will be announced by Family First Funeral Care. Please visit www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com for additional information.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.