Freda Sue Comer, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was 81. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Ross officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home from 10-11 am on Saturday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors. Sue was born August 7, 1938 in Lafayette, Tennessee to the late Henry and Mary Jane Russell. After high school, Sue joined the Army where she was a nurse. During her time in the service, she met her husband, Marvin. Years later after raising her children, she decided to become an elementary school teacher where she taught for over 20 years. She was an active member at Heritage Baptist Church. Everyone who knew her, knew how important fitness and good nutrition was to her. She loved to be active and being with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin Comer She is survived by her son, Dwight Comer of Pleasant View, TN; her daughter, Susan Comer of Dothan; 2 grandchildren, Andrew Comer and Emily Gilbertson; and her sisters, Geneva Helms of Daleville and June Phillips of Charlotte, NC. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
