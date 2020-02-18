Mattie Louise Welch Burch Connor, age 93, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the home of her son, Wendell Burch in Cowarts. Homegoing services for Ms. Mattie will be held at 11 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL at 3 pm later that same afternoon. A gathering of family and friends will be held this evening, February 18, 2020 beginning at 4 pm and lasting until 7 pm at the funeral home. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
