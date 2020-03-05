Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTH GEORGIA. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * AVERAGE RAIN AMOUNTS OVER THE PAST 36 HOURS ACROSS THIS AREA HAVE GENERALLY REMAINED AROUND 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH POCKETS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES ACROSS OUR NORTHERN TIER OF GEORGIA COUNTIES. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED TODAY, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS CLOSER TO 3 TO 4 INCHES. * THE HARDEST HIT LOCATIONS OVER THE PAST DAY OR SO ARE ALREADY EXPERIENCING ROAD CLOSURES. ANY FURTHER RAINFALL COULD WORSEN THESE CONDITIONS AND RESULT IN DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&