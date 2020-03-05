Mrs. Willie B. Cook, age 89 of Ashford, AL passed away on February 26, 2020; visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 11 AM at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Ashford, AL; burial will follow at the Church Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

