Albert F. Cooper of Enterprise, AL passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. He was 91. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service time. Albert F. Cooper was born March 11, 1928 to Albert F. and Anna Mahoney Cooper in Bayside, New York. He was a loving husband for 63 years until Nancy D. Cooper's death in September 2018. He was the father of three children and four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His first job was at a local airport where he purchased his first plane at the age of 16, before he bought his first car. After working as a State Trooper in upstate New York, he was able to follow his dream of flying by joining the army as a helicopter pilot, first transporting soldiers in Vietnam, then becoming an instructor pilot. Later he retired to Civil Service in Ft. Rucker and became one of the few helicopter simulator experts traveling the world trouble-shooting flight simulators. He received numerous awards and recognitions for his exceptional abilities gleaned from a lifetime of love for his craft. Albert was a kind and honorable man, who from being a trooper, army pilot, experimental instructor spent his life in service of his community and country. We will miss his joy of life and his ability to find light and humor in the most dark times, but we know he is joyous in his reunion at last with his beloved wife, Nancy. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Diana Cooper on September 29, 2018; his parents, Ann and Al Cooper; and a sister, Veronica Bauchman. Survivors include two daughters, Lynn C. O'Meara (Gary) Enterprise, AL, Diana C. Anderson (Ramesh) Enterprise, AL; one son, Gene Cooper (Janet) Headland, AL; 4 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
