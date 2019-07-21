George Thomas Cooper, III, age 83, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on June 12, 2019 in Atlanta. He was born in Dothan, Alabama to Louise Gaines Cooper and George Thomas Cooper, Jr. Graveside services will be held at the Dothan City Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Reverend Robert Oates officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.