Mrs. Annie Ruth Copeland, age 66 of Dothan, AL passed away on July 31, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 2 PM at the Church of God By Faith, Dothan, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

Tags

Load entries