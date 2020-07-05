Andrew Jackson Corbin, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, in Ozark. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Tom Chestnut officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Jackson Corbin was born and reared in Dale County, son of the late Elon Bascom Corbin and Gussie Hicks Corbin. He served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland unit. Mr. Corbin lived on Harrison Road in Dothan most of his lifetime. He was retired from the Auburn University Wiregrass Research & Extension Center in Headland. Mr. Corbin was preceded in death by a sister, Agatha Cameron, a brother, Berlon Corbin and a special friend, Laura Jean Allen. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Linda Corbin Strickland (Tony), Headland; and Stephanie Corbin, Auburn; a brother, Lowell Corbin (Judy), Summerville, SC; and a sister-in-law, Wilene Corbin, Montgomery. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

