Elizabeth Horne Cosby, age 84, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle following an extended illness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services for the family will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Cosby was born December 11, 1935 in Houston County to J.T. and Mary Dasinger Horne and lived all of her life there. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She is predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Delbert Horne and Freddie Horne and a sister, Gloria Wimberly. Survivors include three sons, Ronald Cosby (Lynne), Danny Cosby (Teresa) and Dennis Cosby (Krystal); grandchildren, Jason Cosby (Spring), April Amason (Patrick), Kade Cosby (Teanna) and Collin Cosby, Chris Cosby (Margaret); two step-grandchildren, Becky Fletcher (Curry) and Brent Roy; seven great-grandchildren.

Service information

Jun 4
Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
3:00PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
3894 Ebenezer Road
Columbia, Alabama 36319
