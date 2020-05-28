Wilburn Ira Cox, a resident of Webb, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 59. Due to Covid19 and social distancing, graveside services will be held at Crestlawn Memorial cemetery at 1 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 with Pastor Josh Alderman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home with social distancing guidelines being followed. Ira was born September 29, 1960 in Houston County, Alabama to Benjamin Rudolph Cox and Geraldine Woodham Cox. He was a lifelong resident of Webb and a 1979 graduate of Headland High School. Ira worked at Southside Wal-Mart for 15 years and was most recently employed with Flowers Hospital until his death. He was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist church in Dothan where he played the organ for many years. Ira is preceded in death by his father, brother, Ricky Cox and stepfather, Bill Boyd. Survivors include his mother, Geraldine Woodham Boyd; sister in law, Patty Cox; nephew, Jason Cox (Justin); great nephew, Henry Cox and many extended family, friends and church family. www.southernheritagefh.com
Service information
May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
