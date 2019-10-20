Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, a resident of Ashford, died early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near Ashford. Brooke Crane was born and raised in Dothan, was a graduate of Dothan High School, and attended Wallace Community College where she honed her most excellent bowling skills. Brooke was the office manager at Dandridge Dental Family Dentistry in Dothan and was a member of Watermark Church in Ashford. Brooke had an infectious laugh that was undeniably one of the favorite sounds of those who knew her. She had a love bigger than the sky for her children and family. Brooke lived her life as an open book, and we will hold a page in our hearts forever. Brooke leaves behind an extensive wealth of family and friends who will miss the richness she brought to each one she loved. Surviving relatives include her husband, James "Jamie" Larry Crane, Jr.; her daughter, Brynlee Lunseth, Ashford; her son, Kade Murphy, Cottonwood; her father, Allen White, Dothan; her mothers, Doris Brannon White and Marisa E. Bentley, Cottonwood. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Watermark Church with Pastor Todd Thorpe officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations will be making the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
