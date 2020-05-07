Gloria June Crawford, age 78, of Dothan, AL, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, survived by her husband Tom DeVaney and son, Cary Chappell. No formal services will be held at this time, but a memorial service will be announced soon.
