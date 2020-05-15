Gloria June Crawford, age 78, of Dothan, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Rev. Tim Trussell-Smith will lead a memorial service at First Christian Church, 627 Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, on Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 P.M. Any necessary postponements for health and safety will be posted online at: https://www.tuscaloosamemorial.com/obits. June is survived by her husband Tom DeVaney, son Cary Chappell, Tom's son Tommy DeVaney (Wanda), granddaughters Lyndsey and Lauren DeVaney, sisters Ellen McElroy, Janice Boehl, Marcia Williams (John), Rita Belcher (Chet), and brothers Roy Crawford (Ann) and Raymond Crawford. Her mother Annie Crawford, father Horace Crawford, brother Tom Crawford, and sister Laura Grounsell preceded her in death. June has a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout our country. June's life began in Geneva, Alabama, on June 5, 1941, as the sixth of nine children. Her hard work and talent led her to many accomplishments, including a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama. Her dedication to others and to the profession of teaching spanned more than 35 years. Alumni of the University of West Alabama will remember her as Dr. Westbrook or as Dr. Crawford, a professor with a fantastic sense of humor whose door was always open to students. June's family are grateful to her dear friends Sandy O'Neil and Martha Hocutt for their love and support. Her humor and warmth will be missed, but her love will be felt always. She is at peace with Our Lord and without pain. www.tuscaloosamemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries