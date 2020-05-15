Gloria June Crawford, age 78, of Dothan, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Rev. Tim Trussell-Smith will lead a memorial service at First Christian Church, 627 Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, on Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 P.M. Any necessary postponements for health and safety will be posted online at: https://www.tuscaloosamemorial.com/obits. June is survived by her husband Tom DeVaney, son Cary Chappell, Tom's son Tommy DeVaney (Wanda), granddaughters Lyndsey and Lauren DeVaney, sisters Ellen McElroy, Janice Boehl, Marcia Williams (John), Rita Belcher (Chet), and brothers Roy Crawford (Ann) and Raymond Crawford. Her mother Annie Crawford, father Horace Crawford, brother Tom Crawford, and sister Laura Grounsell preceded her in death. June has a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout our country. June's life began in Geneva, Alabama, on June 5, 1941, as the sixth of nine children. Her hard work and talent led her to many accomplishments, including a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama. Her dedication to others and to the profession of teaching spanned more than 35 years. Alumni of the University of West Alabama will remember her as Dr. Westbrook or as Dr. Crawford, a professor with a fantastic sense of humor whose door was always open to students. June's family are grateful to her dear friends Sandy O'Neil and Martha Hocutt for their love and support. Her humor and warmth will be missed, but her love will be felt always. She is at peace with Our Lord and without pain. www.tuscaloosamemorial.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Altering a Dream Wedding: Restrictions move Hartford couple’s ceremony to family hayfield
-
Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
-
Dothan duo faces charges after robbing third man in a local motel room
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.