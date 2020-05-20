Mr. John A. Crawford, 84, a resident of Montgomery, AL formally of Dothan, AL Passed on May 16, 2020. A public viewing will be held at Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary with burial in the St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Graceville, FL with Rev. Marshall officiating. Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services of Montgomery, AL 334-356-7162 peacemortuary.com
