Mr. Kenneth Harold Crawford of Hartford passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the family residence surrounded by his family. He was 82. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Teddy Ward and Rev. Bryan Carpenter officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Because of the Covid 19 virus the family will acknowledge friends following the graveside service. Kenneth was born November 15, 1937 in Geneva County to the late Radney and Bonnie Windham Crawford. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church where he was involved as a deacon as well as working with the R.A.'s. He loved spending time on his farm and with his entire family. Survivors include his wife, Martha Crawford, Hartford; daughter, Kimberly Anne Crawford, Hartford; son, Rodney Kyle Crawford (Laura), Slocomb; two grandchildren: Kara Ezell (Drew), Slocomb and Radney Crawford (Carolyn), Slocomb; two great grandchildren: Evie Ezell and Emma Crawford with the upcoming arrival of twins, Elijah and Lilah Crawford; sister, Joan Dyson (Eb), Shelby, AL; other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

