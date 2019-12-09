Jo Ann Kirkland Crews, a resident of Dothan, died early Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Scott Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the mortuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Baptist Church, c/o Janara Parrish, 1350 County Road 14, Newville, AL 36353. Mrs. Crews grew up in the Kirkland's Crossroads community, near Headland, daughter of the late Terrell Cas Kirkland and Rosa Riley Kirkland. She lived in Dothan the majority of her adult lifetime. Mrs. Crews worked at GTE, Regions Bank and later enjoyed her hobby of being a seamstress. She was a Baptist in faith and was a member of the Concord Baptist Church. Mrs. Crews was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Lamar Crews and two brothers, Thelbert Kirkland and Tippy Kirkland. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Cathy McCarthy (Bill), Dothan; and Julie Crews, Enterprise; a sister, Thelma Faison, Dothan; five grandchildren, Amie Casey (David), Jesse McCarthy (April), Laci Martin (Chris), Billy McCarthy (Brooke) and Greg McCarthy (Gina); twelve great-grandchildren, Blakely Casey, Tristan McCarthy, Bryant McCarthy, Hayleigh McCarthy, Grady McCarthy, Brantlee McCarthy, Russ McCarthy, Libby-Lu McCarthy, Addie-Ann McCarthy, Jade Martin, Zoe Martin and Faith Martin. Serving as active pallbearers will be David Casey, Jesse McCarthy, Greg McCarthy, Billy McCarthy, Travis Peterman and Gene Faison. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
