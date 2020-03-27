On Monday, March 23, 2020, Deborah Faye "Debbie" Crawford Crockrell, of Slocomb passed away at the age of 60. Debbie was born on December 13, 1959 in Dothan, Alabama to Billy and Faye Crawford. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Crawford. She is survived by her two sons, Billy Crockrell of Dothan and James (Joyce) of Enterprise, her mother Faye Crawford of Dothan, one sister Pamela (Dr. Joseph) Sewell of Dothan, two nephews, Dr. Joseph (Rebekah) Sewell III of Tuscaloosa, and Ryan Sewell of Dothan, two great-nephews, Joseph Harrison Sewell IV and Samuel Gamaliel Sewell of Tuscaloosa, AL, and one special friend Eugene (Shorty) Boyette. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery with Brother Coley Meyer Holloway and Brother Ricky Hall officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association, 206 W. Troy Street, Dothan, AL 36303 or Southeast Health Foundation, 1922 Fairview Ave. Dothan, AL 36301. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

