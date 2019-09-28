HEADLANDMinnie Kate Dasinger Croft, resident of the Blackwoods Community, near Headland, died Thursday, September 26th at her home after a brief illness. She was 88. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 28th 2019, at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory with Elder Eddie Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, near Headland. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
