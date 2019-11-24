Joseph Craig Crosby, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at his residence following an extended illness. He was 45. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Harvest Church Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

