Denise Goodnight Crosby passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. She was a 1982 graduate of Geneva County High School. Denise was preceded in death by her grandparents, Acie and Esther Taylor of Geneva, AL, Catherine and Adrian Gilmore of Hartford, AL, and Bernard Goodnight of Water Valley, MS. She is survived by her mother, Dianne Goodnight of Hartford, AL; father, Ronnie Goodnight of Hartford, AL; brothers, Kevin Goodnight of Dade City, FL and Dennis Goodnight of Hartford, AL; sister, Veronica Taylor of Hartford, AL; niece, Ashlyn Exum of Hartford, AL; aunts and uncles, Gloria Graddy of Hartford, AL, Kenneth (Donna) Goodnight of Hartford, AL; cousins, Teresa Hughes, Amy Warren, and Lisa Goodnight, Joey Graddy, and Leise Graddy. A private memorial service for family will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. A visitation for other extended family and friends will be held at the home of Dianne Goodnight (308 S 2nd Ave. Hartford, AL) on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In the meantime, the family will be at the home of Dianne Goodnight. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a go fund me page that will be set up.
MOST POPULAR
-
Southeast Health Announces First Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Dothan
-
Dothan/Houston County EMA director: “Don’t panic, live your lives, just be cautious”
-
City approves incentives for new business in old Circle West theater
-
Jackson County declares state of emergency, acts on coronavirus defense
-
Dothan man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic dispute
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.