Denise Goodnight Crosby passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. She was a 1982 graduate of Geneva County High School. Denise was preceded in death by her grandparents, Acie and Esther Taylor of Geneva, AL, Catherine and Adrian Gilmore of Hartford, AL, and Bernard Goodnight of Water Valley, MS. She is survived by her mother, Dianne Goodnight of Hartford, AL; father, Ronnie Goodnight of Hartford, AL; brothers, Kevin Goodnight of Dade City, FL and Dennis Goodnight of Hartford, AL; sister, Veronica Taylor of Hartford, AL; niece, Ashlyn Exum of Hartford, AL; aunts and uncles, Gloria Graddy of Hartford, AL, Kenneth (Donna) Goodnight of Hartford, AL; cousins, Teresa Hughes, Amy Warren, and Lisa Goodnight, Joey Graddy, and Leise Graddy. A private memorial service for family will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. A visitation for other extended family and friends will be held at the home of Dianne Goodnight (308 S 2nd Ave. Hartford, AL) on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In the meantime, the family will be at the home of Dianne Goodnight. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a go fund me page that will be set up.

