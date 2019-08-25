Michael Edmond Crosby, age 72 of Enterprise, AL passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Edd Brashier officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. Mike was a graduate of Enterprise High School class of 1965. He attended Enterprise state Junior College as part of the inaugural class in 1966-1967. He attended Auburn University from 1968-1970 and graduated with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He was a Kappa Psi member and is a lifetime member of the Auburn University Alumni Association. He began his career in Pharmacy as being the Pharmacist and Purchasing Agent at the Gibson Hospital, now Medical Center Enterprise, in the early 70;s. He was also the pharmacist at the Enterprise Hospital in the 70's. He served the community for 31 years working at Martin Colley Drug Store across from the hospital at the downtown branch. He was a member of the Joseph Talmadge Sunday School Class and First Baptist Church in Enterprise. Mike had a variety of interests to include computers, dogs, music, food, watching James Bond Movies and he enjoyed going to see The Beach Boys in concert every year. He had a "heart of gold". He was preceded in death by his parents, a special uncles Paul Anderson, Millard Anderson and special aunt, Nell Rich. Survivors include special cousins, Ed Crosby (Venita); Bob Crosby (Hulene); Nan Shufflebarger (Ed); Dean Crosby (Pam) ; Sharon Houston (Willie) Marjean Cook (Butch); David Anderson (Barbara); his caretaker, Starla Barlie. A special thank you is extended to Noni Adams and Christina Maldonado for being caregivers during the final stage of life and Day Spring Hospice. Honorary pall bearers will be Dean Crosby, David Anderson, Gary Dobbs, Bob Cannon, John Dowling, Johnny McIntosh and The Joseph Talmadge Sunday School Class. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
