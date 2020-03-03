Mr. Johnny Crutchfield of Dothan, formerly of Hartford, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Flowers Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bay Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. Mr. Crutchfield was born May 10, 1940 in Houston County. He retired after 42 years with Wiregrass Electric Coop. He also served several years as Utility Superintendent for the City of Hartford. Johnny was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Jonnie Ruth Crutchfield, Dothan; one daughter, Allyson Crutchfield Johnson (Thad), Dothan; three grandchildren: Erin Johnson, Houston, TX, William Johnson, Auburn University, and Lauren Johnson, Auburn University; one sister, Helen Hobbs, Hartford; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

