Sara N. (Sadie) Cullifer, 87, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stacy Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 on Wednesday prior to service time. Mrs. Cullifer was born May 29, 1932 in Houston County to Harvey and Frances Wilkins Jenkins. She lived her entire life in Houston County and graduated from Rehobeth High School in 1950. Mrs. Cullifer spent her working career in the banking industry. She was very devoted to her job and loved her coworkers, retiring after 43 years of service as the Head of Customer Service at Regions Bank. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Cullifer was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her parents, Harvey Jenkins and A.B. and Frances McCallister. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy Ralph Cullifer of Dothan; a daughter and son-in-law, Carol Vaughn and husband, Dr. Henry C. Vaughn III of Dothan; a grandson, Henry C. Vaughn IV of Asheville, NC; three brothers, Bobby Jenkins of Panama City, FL, Philip McCallister (Debra) and Tom McCallister (Gwen), all of Dothan; two aunts, Annie Laura Hayes and Margaret Wilkins; an uncle, Sidney Wilkins; a brother-in-law, Terry Cullifer of Dalton, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
