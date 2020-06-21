June Ethridge Culver, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Abbeville, Alabama, died Thursday evening, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was 79. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with eulogies to be given by Jeff Ethridge and James Robert "Bobby" Ethridge. Burial will follow in the Union Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 AM Thursday in the mortuary chapel. Mrs. Culver was born in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Horace Thornton and Lillian Prout Thornton. At an early age, she enlisted in the United States Army and served in Okinawa from 1958-1960. Mrs. Culver was preceded in death by her husbands, David Scott Ethridge and John D. Culver, a grandchild, Nikki Bruchette, a great-grandchild, Coby Teague-Allen, and all of her sisters and brothers. Surviving relatives include two daughters Rosemary Ethridge and Lillian Allen (Russell), all of Clearwater, FL; two sons, David Scott Ethridge (Elaine), Abbeville, AL; and James Robert Ethridge (Kimberly), Clearwater, FL; a step-son, Jeff Ethridge (Sheila), North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Tosh, Alyssa, Mikayla, Zane, Lindsey, Zoe, Brandon and Michael; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Anthony. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
