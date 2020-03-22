OZARK Amber Cummings, a resident of Ozark, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Dale Medical Center. She was 23. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 23, 2020 in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend James Bell and Reverend Bill Hart officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Amber was a native of Ozark and attended Ariton School. She enjoyed life, listening to music and had a beautiful smile. Amber was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Nevaeh Cummings and Aaliyah Cummings; her father, Raymond Childree (Aaron); mother, Melinda Cummings; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Pauline Cummings, all of Ozark; paternal grandparents, Danny and Debbie Sigers, Ariton; sister, Miranda Cummings; brother, Timothy Cummings, all of Ozark; niece, Daliegh Burton; three nephews, Noah and Cohen Cummings and Chapman Burton; several cousins, aunts, uncles including Jeremy Cummings (Brittany), Marshall Childree, Tracey Lomaneck (Thomas), and Angie Childree. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Mar 22
Visitation
Sunday, March 22, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Mar 23
Graveside Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
2:00PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
1124 County Road 11
Ozark, AL 36360
