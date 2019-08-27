Mrs. Louise A. Cupit, a resident of Daleville, died Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at her home. She was 80. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Foreman and Hospice Chaplain Mike Dease officiating. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Enterprise, 1200 Rucker Blvd. Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Cupit, daughter of the late George Johnson and Sudie Huntley Johnson, was a native of Laurinburg, North Carolina. She lived in various locations in United States and overseas while her husband served in the United States Army. Mrs. Cupit was a life member of the Ladies Auxillary of Veterans of Foreign Wars #6020, Daleville and served as the Chaplain for this group for over ten years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Level Plains. Mrs. Cupit enjoyed being the neighborhood mother and grandmother. One of her greatest joys was camping and fishing on Lake Eufaula. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, James E. Cupit (MSGT, United States Army); a sister, Hazel Clark; three brothers, Farley Johnson, Happy Johnson, and W.H. Johnson. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Susan Rosetta (Seth), Daleville; two sons, Randy Cupit, Waynesborough, PA and J. Kevin Cupit (Pat), San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Erica Gillespie, James Kevin Cupit, Jr., Cassie Rosetta, Ryan Cupit, Clarissa Cupit; five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Enterprise, especially Kim, Marie, and Brandon, for their loving care, kindness and compassion shown to Mrs. Cupit. Also, her loving caregivers, Aricka Jackson, Beth Maxey and Becky Wade for their care and assistance. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
