Verna Dolores Curtin, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 at Extendicare. She was 86. Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Curtin will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the cemetery. Mrs. Curtin is preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Scott Hendricks; spouse, William Dean Curtin; and siblings, Virginia Hendricks and John Hendricks. Survivors include two sons, Reverend William Curtin (Stephanie), Reverend John Scott Curtin (Mary); four grandchildren, Phillip Michael Curtin (Erica), Hannah Michelle Stewart (Chase), Maura Lindamood (Andrew), Hallie Curtin, Kelly McElhenny (Josh) and Joshua McFarland; four great grandchildren, Parker, Peyton and Annie Curtin, Carter Lindamood. www.southernheritagefh.com
