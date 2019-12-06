Mrs. Mary Anne Cutlip, a resident of Auburn (formerly of Ozark), died early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 in a Opelika, Alabama hospital. She was 87. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Hart officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sav-A-Life Ozark, 1889 Andrews Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

