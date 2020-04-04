PLEASANT RIDGE COMMUNITY William Josh (Wil) Danford, a resident of the Pleasant Ridge Community, near Rocky Head, died Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020 at his home. He was 40. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, there will be a private family memorial service in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with his brother, James Danford (Ch, Lt. Col., United States Air Force) officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, c/o Larry Ezell 1727 County Road 2, Ariton, Alabama 36311. Wil was a native of Ariton where he attended Ariton School in earlier years. His family moved to the Panama Canal Zone, Ft. McCoy, WI and Springfield, IL where he graduated high school in Pawnee, IL. Wil attended Lincoln Community College before moving to Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from Troy-Montgomery with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. Wil was a veteran of the United States Army and returned to Ariton in 2017. Surviving relatives include his son, Adrian Gus Danford, Ariton; his sister, Traci Himes and husband, Robert, Ariton; brother, James Danford (Ch., Lt. Col., United States Air Force) and wife, Lynn, Bonaire, GA; niece, Khaylee Himes; nephews, Zachary Himes, James Danford, and Nicholas Danford. www.fuquabankston.com
