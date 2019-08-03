Fred Daniels, a resident of Pinckard, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home in Pinckard. He was 77. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. Chris Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Pinckard Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am. Flowers are being accepted or those who wish to make a memorial contribution are asked to do so to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mr. Daniels served in the United States Marine Corps and the Air National Guard. Mr. Daniels also farmed for many years of his life, his crops to include peanuts, soybeans, corn, and livestock. Mr. Daniels was a member of Pinckard Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for several years. He was a man with a loving heart and never met a stranger and greeted them with a smile. He devoted his life to his family and had many friends. He was married and a devoted husband to his wife Emily for 57 years. Mr. Daniels was preceded in death by his father Dick Daniels and his brother Frank Daniels. Survivors include his wife, Emily Daniels of Pinckard, AL; his Son, Garret Wayne (Diane) Daniels of Pinckard, AL; his daughters, Denise Williams of Pinckard, AL and Carol (Vince) Adams of Jasper, AL; his grandsons, Jake (Christina) Daniels of Midland City, AL, Caleb (Ruchelle) McCalla of Dallas, GA; his granddaughters, Madalyn Daniels of Marianna, FL, Madison Daniels of Marianna, FL, Cassady Williams of Pinckard, AL , Katie Adams of Jasper, AL , Sara Beth Adams of Jasper, AL; his great granddaughters, Emma Parker of Midland City, AL, Kaia Simpson of Dallas, GA. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy "Dot" Daniels of Elba, AL; his sister, Judy Rhodes of Scottsboro, AL, along with his brother Jimmie Daniels of Elba, AL. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
