Mrs. Ruth Daniels was awarded her wings and flew home to heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm at Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, March 21 at 12 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, 370 Chickasaw Street, Dothan. The family will receive guests at her home - 321 Young America Drive, Dothan, during this period. Under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
