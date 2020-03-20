Ruth Daniels was a beautiful spirit born in Georgetown, Quitman County, Georgia on May 28, 1923 to the late Docia Hatten Daniels and Bruce E. Daniels. She was their fifth child and always exhibited an energetic and feisty personality even when she was younger. Ruth visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 4-6 PM at funeral home; Homegoing services will be held Saturday, March 21 at 12 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Mrs. Ruth always had a "pipeline to the Lord" and would study her Bible and witness to others about His grace in her life. Ruth was a caring and strong-willed woman who overcame many obstacles during her lifetime. However, her challenges never deterred her spirit as she continued to help others while providing for her family. When she was committed, she could never be discouraged. She retired from Ansell Industries after 30+ years. Following her retirement, she became a Foster Grandparent, working at Faine Elementary and Landmark (now Slingluff) Elementary until her health began to diminish. She loved her school children that she nurtured for they brought her great joy. She was a woman of many gifts and talents including cooking, sewing and gardening where she often displayed her "green thumb" being able to grow anything, especially beautiful roses and azaleas. She loved to sing. Mrs. Ruth had a deep and abiding relationship with her Lord and Savior and made sure all of her children had a relationship with the Lord, as well. She transitioned from this life with two final sentences: one to the Lord and one to her baby girl, Teda. She said "Lord, I've been trusting you too long to stop now" and "Baby, I feel real good, I feel good." Soon after, she answered the call, for she knew the sound of her Master's voice. She received her wings and crown March 10, 2020 and is now resting in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Scores of precious memories will be forever cherished by her loved ones who continue on this life's journey until we all meet again. They include her dearest children: Bruce H. (Omar) Daniels of Atlanta, GA; Diane Roberson of Enterprise, AL; Lenice Daniels; and Harold (Maria) Daniels of Atlanta, GA; and Letetia (Michael) Daniels Jackson. Her beloved grandchildren, Dantey (Camille) Watts and Christopher Slaughter-Daniels of Atlanta, GA; James Roberson, Jr; and Brian (Mattie) Roberson of Enterprise, AL; James (Antoinette) Ray, Jr of Atlanta, GA; Sterling (Kesi) Daniels-Thomas of Montgomery AL; Byron Beachem of Dothan, AL; Nikiya (Steven) Spence; Orion (Amber) Daniels, Stephanie Daniels, Jeremy Daniels, Branden Daniels, and Joshua Daniels all of Atlanta, GA; Starr Botley of Cleveland, OH; Tiffany Carter of Columbus, OH; Leah D. Jackson of Atlanta, GA; and Justin L. Jackson of Dothan, AL; twenty (20) great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special nephews George L. "Bro" Jones, Bobby Lee Trawick and a host of other relatives and friends. Under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."
Service information
Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
370 Chickasaw St
Dothan, AL 36301
Mar 21
Committal
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
