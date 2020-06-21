Bryan Scott Daughtry, a resident of Headland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Birmingham following an extended illness. He was 52. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Pilcher officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening. Scott was born on January 12, 1968 in Houston County and lived in Dothan most of his life. He was a 1986 graduate of Northview High School. Scott attended the Fire Academy and began his career with the Ozark Fire Department. He later transferred to the Dothan Fire Department and was a Sergeant when he retired in 2014. While working with the Dothan Fire Department, Scott was one of the first to help with the Hazmat Team at Station 2 and also served as a Paramedic. Scott's dedication and service to his community soon lead him to working with Pilchers Ambulance Service, where he spent most of his career as a paramedic and helping create the wheelchair vans for Pilchers. Scott loved NASCAR, he enjoyed working with the Fire Team in Talladega. He also enjoyed mini sport racing, and his Corvette. Scott was a devoted family man, he loved spending time with them. A favorite pastime was to go camping at White Oak Campgrounds at Lake Eufaula. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Armstrong and by his grandson, Bentley Shirah. Survivors include his daughter, Lanna (Brody) Shirah; his grandchildren, Shaid and Sawyer Shirah; his brother, Chad Daughtry; his cousin, Adrian Thomas; and other family and friends including the Dothan Fire Department family. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
