Mary Helen Daughtry of Geneva passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was 78. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Dr. Mike Shirah and Rev. Teddy Ward, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, AL 36340. www.pittmanfuneral.com
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
203 South Commerce Street
Geneva, AL 36340
203 South Commerce Street
Geneva, AL 36340
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
203 South Commerce Street
Geneva, AL 36340
203 South Commerce Street
Geneva, AL 36340
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.