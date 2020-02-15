Mary Helen Daughtry of Geneva passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was 78. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Dr. Mike Shirah and Rev. Teddy Ward, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, AL 36340. www.pittmanfuneral.com

