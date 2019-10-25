William "Billy" Daughtry of Columbia, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was 63. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Rev. Mark Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Columbia. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. tonight at Family First Funeral Care. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
