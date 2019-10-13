Joseph Lloyd "Joey" David, of Dothan, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. He was 64. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain Kathy Stumbaugh officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:15 until 10:15 on Monday prior to service time. Mr. David was born March 1, 1955 in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of Joseph and Flossie Elizabeth Green David. In 1979, he moved from Columbus to Albany, Georgia where he retired. Mr. David loved hunting, camping and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. David is predeceased by his parents. Survivors include two sisters, Emily Thompson (Don) of Ashford and Elizabeth "Faye" Brock (Benny), of Ozark; a brother, Roland Wilson of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
