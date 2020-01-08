Betty Davidson, 83 a resident of Dothan passed away January 7, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 2pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Westgate Church of Christ with Ministers Bill Watkins and Chris Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30pm 2pm Thursday. Mrs. Davidson was born July 30, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama and she resided there the early years of her life. She resided in Demopolis prior to moving to Dothan in 1973. Betty was a loving and caring person who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. Mrs. Davidson was a very Godly woman who was involved with her church ministries such as the weekly Extendicare Devotional. She was an avid shopper, always looking for a bargain. Mrs. Davidson kept the cleanest and neatest home and made everyone feel at home and welcome especially during the Christmas season. Survivors include her children, Steven (Donna) Davidson, Brian (Ruthie) Davidson, Carol Davidson and Tracy (David) Hyche; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dot Selby; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
