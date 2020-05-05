Kenneth D. Davidson, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, May 4, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 87. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Elder Clayton Nowell and Pastor Ron Baker officiating. Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty Bond Johnson Davidson; a daughter, Wini Davidson Fletcher (Ron), Webb; a daughter-in-law, Nina Davidson, Panama City, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael Fletcher, Catlin O'Hearn (Blayne), Anslee Davidson and Collin Davidson; a great-grandson, Miles O'Hearn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the Johnson family. He is also survived by Betty's children from the Johnson family, Nedra Odom (Eddie), Haston "Bubba" Johnson (Patricia), and Lana Grimes (Mickey), all of Dothan. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

