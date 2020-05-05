Kenneth D. Davidson, a resident of Dothan, died Monday morning, May 4, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 87. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Elder Clayton Nowell and Pastor Ron Baker officiating. Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty Bond Johnson Davidson; a daughter, Wini Davidson Fletcher (Ron), Webb; a daughter-in-law, Nina Davidson, Panama City, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael Fletcher, Catlin O'Hearn (Blayne), Anslee Davidson and Collin Davidson; a great-grandson, Miles O'Hearn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the Johnson family. He is also survived by Betty's children from the Johnson family, Nedra Odom (Eddie), Haston "Bubba" Johnson (Patricia), and Lana Grimes (Mickey), all of Dothan. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
-
Mother, daughter involved in accident; mother arrested
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.