Ms. Artilus May Davis of Newville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was 74. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:00 PM at the Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Newville, AL. Ms. Davis, daughter of the late Archie W. May and Vera Spinks May, was a native and lifelong resident of Newville, AL. She was 32-year employee of West Point Stevens until her retirement in 2005. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lookwell Chapter #219. Ms. Davis had a loving, sweet spirit and enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving relatives include Stanley Carl (Brenda) Davis, Dothan, AL, Terry Lamar Davis, Webb, AL; a daughter: Emily Denise (Anthony) Keith, Dothan, AL; two brothers: James May, Melbourne, FL, Robert (Evelyn) May, Sr., Columbus, GA; four sisters: Bernestine Holloway, Patterson, NJ; twin sister: Omelus Culver, Atlanta, GA, Velma McNear, Montgomery, AL, Elma Day, Newark, NJ; three sisters-in-law: Pinkie May, Newville, AL, Mary Jewell May, Atlanta, GA, and Mary E. May, Tampa, FL; six grandchildren: Andrevis Davis, Andrea Davis, Headland, AL, Brittany (Marco) Campbell, Tiffany Lashay Davis, Jaylan JB Branson Reynolds, Peyton Jazelle Keith all of Dothan, AL; two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

