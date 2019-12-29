Douglas Keith Davis, 61, of Dothan, AL, died December 25, 2019. He was born October 20, 1958 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Oliver E. and Faye V. Davis. He is survived by his beloved wife Leni, son Glenn A. Davis (Tracy Buchanan), daughter Kim Trinidad, granddaughter Franchesca Cruz, sister Melinda Davis Keisling, nieces Anna-Davis and Grace Keisling, and much-loved dogs Apache and Sugar. Doug left home at the age of 18-years-old to pursue his dreams of flying and traveling the world. He received his bachelor's degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, was active in the Boy Scouts, liked riding his Harley, enjoyed skydiving, touched many lives, and saved many lives. When Doug wasn't flying, he dedicated his life to raising his son, Glenn. Doug's love and commitment to Glenn helped him achieve Eagle Scout status through many hours of outdoor pursuits and volunteer service work together. Doug served honorably in the U.S. Army and retired as an Apache instructor but continued his career flying EMS. He then flew overseas as a contractor where he continued to serve the country in combat. He most recently came back to Fort Rucker as an instructor again where he gave his students his best in order to help make them into their own personal best pilots. He left instructing to fly EMS where he could continue his heartfelt mission of saving lives. He was certified in over nine helicopters excluding variations of some. His love of flying was only superseded by his love of his family. Unfortunately, on Christmas Day Doug was completing an EMS flight when he informed the nurse and paramedic on final approach to the base to tighten their seatbelts. However, a medical complication was imminent. The medical crew did their best to save his life but his time here was complete. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 1pm - 3pm prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to any notable veteran charity. The family of Douglas Keith Davis sincerely thanks all for their kind tributes to our beloved Doug. A special thanks to the crew of Survival Flight for their heroic efforts to try to save him during his final moments. Many thanks to those that knew Doug and could appreciate his gift for flying, commitment to protecting others, zeal for life, and his wicked sense of humor that turned any situation into laughter. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
